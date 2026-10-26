Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Bezuidenhout ranks 142nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.343 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 154th on the Tour.

He has been more effective on approach, posting a 0.393 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark that ranks 31st on the Tour in 2026. His 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 54th.

Around the green, Bezuidenhout has posted a 0.233 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 31st on the Tour in 2026.

On the putting surface, Bezuidenhout ranks 17th with a 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting average in 2026. He ranks 21st with a 28.36 Putts Per Round average and breaks par 22.75% of the time, ranking 53rd on the Tour.