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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
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E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
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-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
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-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
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-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

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Christiaan Bezuidenhout tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. This marks his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Bezuidenhout's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT1768-68-70-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT3264-69-68-68-15--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC73-67-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3868-69-66-70-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4568-69-68-70-510.000
July 26, 20263M OpenT2068-67-69-66-1442.000
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT6969-69-70-75-51.719
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2172-65-66-67-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1268-68-68-65-1560.667
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT5467-70-69-71-35.860

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent performances

  • Bezuidenhout has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
  • His best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 15-under.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.343-0.505
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.3930.236
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green310.2330.198
Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.4430.649
Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7270.578

Christiaan Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bezuidenhout ranks 142nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.343 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 154th on the Tour.
  • He has been more effective on approach, posting a 0.393 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark that ranks 31st on the Tour in 2026. His 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 54th.
  • Around the green, Bezuidenhout has posted a 0.233 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 31st on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the putting surface, Bezuidenhout ranks 17th with a 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting average in 2026. He ranks 21st with a 28.36 Putts Per Round average and breaks par 22.75% of the time, ranking 53rd on the Tour.
  • A standout mark for Bezuidenhout in 2026 is his Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.50%, which ranks fifth on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.727 ranks 25th, and he has accumulated 422 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 97th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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