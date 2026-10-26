Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
1 Min Read
Christiaan Bezuidenhout sinks 26-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Christiaan Bezuidenhout tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, running Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. This marks his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Bezuidenhout's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T17
|68-68-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T32
|64-69-68-68
|-15
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|73-67
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-69-66-70
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|10.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T20
|68-67-69-66
|-14
|42.000
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T69
|69-69-70-75
|-5
|1.719
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|68-68-68-65
|-15
|60.667
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T54
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|5.860
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Bezuidenhout has recorded three top-20 finishes over his last 10 appearances.
- His best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 15-under.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged -0.505 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.649 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has averaged 0.578 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.343
|-0.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.393
|0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|31
|0.233
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.443
|0.649
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.727
|0.578
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
- Bezuidenhout ranks 142nd on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.343 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 294.5 yards ranks 154th on the Tour.
- He has been more effective on approach, posting a 0.393 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark that ranks 31st on the Tour in 2026. His 68.65% Greens in Regulation rate ranks 54th.
- Around the green, Bezuidenhout has posted a 0.233 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average, ranking 31st on the Tour in 2026.
- On the putting surface, Bezuidenhout ranks 17th with a 0.443 Strokes Gained: Putting average in 2026. He ranks 21st with a 28.36 Putts Per Round average and breaks par 22.75% of the time, ranking 53rd on the Tour.
- A standout mark for Bezuidenhout in 2026 is his Bogey Avoidance rate of 12.50%, which ranks fifth on the Tour. His overall Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.727 ranks 25th, and he has accumulated 422 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 97th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.