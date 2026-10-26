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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Chandler Blanchet betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chandler Blanchet's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

Chandler Blanchet's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Chandler Blanchet tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1. He will look to build on a recent top-10 finish as he makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years.

Latest odds for Blanchet at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This is Blanchet's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Chandler Blanchet's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT662-67-71-13--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5969-63-69-73-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6669-70-68-69-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-73+5--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT2072-65-66-67-1040.083
July 26, 20263M OpenT2467-68-67-69-1332.500
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC74-71+5--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-77+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6765-70-77-69+13.400

Chandler Blanchet's recent performances

  • Blanchet has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
  • Blanchet has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Blanchet has averaged 0.041 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Chandler Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee800.0840.282
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0670.209
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green161-0.552-0.287
Average Strokes Gained: Putting150-0.410-0.163
Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.8120.041

Chandler Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings

  • Blanchet ranks 80th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 128th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, he holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.067, ranking 86th on the Tour, and he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.34%.
  • Blanchet's short game has been an area of concern in 2026, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.552 ranks 161st on the Tour.
  • On the greens, Blanchet carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.410, ranking 150th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that places him 146th.
  • He has earned 347 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 110th on the Tour, and breaks par 20.47% of the time, ranking 143rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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