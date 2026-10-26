Chandler Blanchet betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Chandler Blanchet's 117-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 17 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Chandler Blanchet tees it up at Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, set for Oct. 29–Nov. 1. He will look to build on a recent top-10 finish as he makes his first appearance at this event in the past five years.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This is Blanchet's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Chandler Blanchet's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T6
|62-67-71
|-13
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|69-63-69-73
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T20
|72-65-66-67
|-10
|40.083
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T24
|67-68-67-69
|-13
|32.500
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-77
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T67
|65-70-77-69
|+1
|3.400
Chandler Blanchet's recent performances
- Blanchet has recorded one top-10 and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for sixth at 13-under.
- Blanchet has averaged 0.282 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.163 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Blanchet has averaged 0.041 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Chandler Blanchet's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|80
|0.084
|0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.067
|0.209
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.552
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|150
|-0.410
|-0.163
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.812
|0.041
Chandler Blanchet's advanced stats and rankings
- Blanchet ranks 80th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 128th.
- In terms of ball-striking, he holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.067, ranking 86th on the Tour, and he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.34%.
- Blanchet's short game has been an area of concern in 2026, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.552 ranks 161st on the Tour.
- On the greens, Blanchet carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.410, ranking 150th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that places him 146th.
- He has earned 347 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 110th on the Tour, and breaks par 20.47% of the time, ranking 143rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Blanchet as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.