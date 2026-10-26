Chandler Blanchet betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Blanchet ranks 80th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.084, while his average Driving Distance of 300.2 yards ranks 128th.

In terms of ball-striking, he holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green mark of 0.067, ranking 86th on the Tour, and he ranks 61st with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.34%.

Blanchet's short game has been an area of concern in 2026, as his Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of -0.552 ranks 161st on the Tour.

On the greens, Blanchet carries a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.410, ranking 150th on the Tour, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.55 that places him 146th.