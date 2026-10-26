Camilo Villegas betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Camilo Villegas sinks 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda
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Camilo Villegas heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, having missed the cut in each of his two previous appearances at the event. He will be looking to improve on that record as he tees it up in Vallarta, Mexico.
Villegas's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|71-71
|E
|2022
|MC
|69-75
|+2
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Villegas's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Villegas's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T51
|69-69-69-69
|-8
|7.250
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T48
|70-70-69-71
|-8
|4.169
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T65
|71-67-73-68
|-5
|3.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-74
|+2
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T40
|67-65-69-71
|-12
|13.071
Villegas's recent performances
- Villegas has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
- Villegas has averaged -1.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Villegas has averaged -0.855 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.788
|-1.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.155
|-0.253
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.176
|-0.024
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.224
|0.564
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.543
|-0.855
Villegas's advanced stats and rankings
- Villegas is averaging -0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 290.9 yards.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.155 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.95%.
- Around the green, Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.176 this season.
- On the greens, Villegas is averaging 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60. He is breaking par 21.11% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.68%.
- Villegas has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 194th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.