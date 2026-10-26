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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Camilo Villegas betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Camilo Villegas sinks 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda

Camilo Villegas sinks 11-foot putt for birdie on No. 16 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Camilo Villegas heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, having missed the cut in each of his two previous appearances at the event. He will be looking to improve on that record as he tees it up in Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Villegas at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Villegas's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC71-71E
2022MC69-75+2

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Villegas's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Villegas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC69-70-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-76+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
July 26, 20263M OpenT5169-69-69-69-87.250
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4870-70-69-71-84.169
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6669-67-71-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT6571-67-73-68-53.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC68-74+2--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC69-71E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT4067-65-69-71-1213.071

Villegas's recent performances

  • Villegas has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for 40th with a score of 12-under.
  • Villegas has averaged -1.142 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.564 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Villegas has averaged -0.855 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Villegas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.788-1.142
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.155-0.253
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.176-0.024
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2240.564
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.543-0.855

Villegas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Villegas is averaging -0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with a Driving Distance average of 290.9 yards.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green stands at -0.155 in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 63.95%.
  • Around the green, Villegas has posted a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.176 this season.
  • On the greens, Villegas is averaging 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.60. He is breaking par 21.11% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 15.68%.
  • Villegas has accumulated 39 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 194th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Villegas as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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