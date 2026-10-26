Cameron Tankersley betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Tankersley has averaged -0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five starts.

His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -2.672 over the past five tournaments reflects an area in need of improvement heading into the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Around the green, Tankersley has been a relative bright spot, averaging 0.905 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five starts.