Cameron Tankersley betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Amateur Cameron Tankersley of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Cameron Tankersley has not competed in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the last five years, teeing off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. The par-71, 7,337-yard layout will host a $6.0 million purse in 2026.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- Tankersley has not competed in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Cameron Tankersley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|ATB Classic presented by Building Trades of Alberta
|T33
|69-66-69-70
|-6
|21.1
|Sept. 13, 2026
|Digital Commerce Group Open
|T46
|68-66-68-66
|-12
|9.25
|Aug. 30, 2026
|CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 23, 2026
|Manitoba Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|July 26, 2026
|Osprey Valley Open
|T36
|68-68-68-66
|-10
|18.5
|July 19, 2026
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments
|MC
|68-72
|-4
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Explore NB Open
|T48
|64-67-71-70
|-12
|8.5
|June 28, 2026
|Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by Syndeo
|T31
|67-66-71-71
|-5
|23.6
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|80-74
|+14
|--
Cameron Tankersley's recent performances
- Tankersley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by Syndeo, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 5-under.
- He has averaged -0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Tankersley has averaged -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -2.292 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Cameron Tankersley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.348
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.672
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|0.905
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-2.292
Cameron Tankersley's advanced stats and rankings
- Tankersley has averaged -0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five starts.
- His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -2.672 over the past five tournaments reflects an area in need of improvement heading into the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
- Around the green, Tankersley has been a relative bright spot, averaging 0.905 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five starts.
- On the greens, Tankersley has averaged -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments, contributing to an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -2.292.
All stats in this article are accurate for Tankersley as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.