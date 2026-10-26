PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
7H AGO

Cameron Tankersley betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Amateur Cameron Tankersley of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Amateur Cameron Tankersley of the United States plays a shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the 125th U.S. OPEN at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Cameron Tankersley has not competed in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the last five years, teeing off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. The par-71, 7,337-yard layout will host a $6.0 million purse in 2026.

Latest odds for Tankersley at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • Tankersley has not competed in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Cameron Tankersley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026ATB Classic presented by Building Trades of AlbertaT3369-66-69-70-621.1
Sept. 13, 2026Digital Commerce Group OpenT4668-66-68-66-129.25
Aug. 30, 2026CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific CenterMC68-73+1--
Aug. 23, 2026Manitoba OpenMC71-68-1--
July 26, 2026Osprey Valley OpenT3668-68-68-66-1018.5
July 19, 2026Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine ApartmentsMC68-72-4--
July 12, 2026Explore NB OpenT4864-67-71-70-128.5
June 28, 2026Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by SyndeoT3167-66-71-71-523.6
June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC80-74+14--

Cameron Tankersley's recent performances

  • Tankersley's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open presented by Syndeo, where he finished tied for 31st with a score of 5-under.
  • He has averaged -0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Tankersley has averaged -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -2.292 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Cameron Tankersley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.348
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---2.672
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.905
Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.178
Average Strokes Gained: Total---2.292

Cameron Tankersley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Tankersley has averaged -0.348 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five starts.
  • His Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of -2.672 over the past five tournaments reflects an area in need of improvement heading into the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
  • Around the green, Tankersley has been a relative bright spot, averaging 0.905 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green over his past five starts.
  • On the greens, Tankersley has averaged -0.178 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments, contributing to an overall Strokes Gained: Total average of -2.292.

All stats in this article are accurate for Tankersley as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
7H AGO
Dylan Wu betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Zecheng Dou betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW