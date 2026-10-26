Brice Garnett betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Garnett ranks 130th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.226 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett holds a -0.189 mark that ranks 126th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 64th with a 68.08% Greens in Regulation rate.

Around the green, Garnett carries a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 101st on the Tour in 2026.

On the greens, Garnett's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.016 ranks 90th on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.34 ranks 125th.