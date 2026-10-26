Brice Garnett betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Brice Garnett sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
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Brice Garnett has back-to-back T33 finishes at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open and returns to Vidanta Vallarta for another shot at the field Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. He'll look to improve on those previous outings as he tees it up in Vallarta, Mexico.
Garnett's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T33
|68-69-72-67
|-8
|2022
|T33
|70-67-72-68
|-7
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Garnett's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Garnett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|65-70-68
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T45
|69-65-69-69
|-12
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T66
|69-66-68-73
|-8
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T4
|65-67-67-68
|-13
|108.75
Garnett's recent performances
- Garnett has one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish over that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
- Garnett has averaged -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Garnett has averaged -0.481 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.226
|-0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.189
|-0.537
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|101
|-0.050
|0.182
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.016
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|133
|-0.481
|-0.481
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
- Garnett ranks 130th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.226 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett holds a -0.189 mark that ranks 126th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 64th with a 68.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Garnett carries a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 101st on the Tour in 2026.
- On the greens, Garnett's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.016 ranks 90th on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.34 ranks 125th.
- Garnett has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 135th on the Tour. He ranks 145th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.34% of the time, and 95th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.54%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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