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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Brice Garnett betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brice Garnett sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

Brice Garnett sinks 20-foot birdie putt on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

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Brice Garnett has back-to-back T33 finishes at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open and returns to Vidanta Vallarta for another shot at the field Oct. 29–Nov. 1, 2026. He'll look to improve on those previous outings as he tees it up in Vallarta, Mexico.

Latest odds for Garnett at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Garnett's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T3368-69-72-67-8
2022T3370-67-72-68-7

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Garnett's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2023, he finished tied for 33rd after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Garnett's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1765-70-68-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4569-65-69-69-12--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT6669-66-68-73-8--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC70-70E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC73-70+1--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT465-67-67-68-13108.75

Garnett's recent performances

  • Garnett has one top-five and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish over that stretch came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished tied for fourth at 13-under.
  • Garnett has averaged -0.155 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.028 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Garnett has averaged -0.481 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.226-0.155
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green126-0.189-0.537
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green101-0.0500.182
Average Strokes Gained: Putting90-0.0160.028
Average Strokes Gained: Total133-0.481-0.481

Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

  • Garnett ranks 130th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.226 average in 2026, and his Driving Distance of 295.6 yards ranks 148th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Garnett holds a -0.189 mark that ranks 126th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 64th with a 68.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Garnett carries a -0.050 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark, ranking 101st on the Tour in 2026.
  • On the greens, Garnett's Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.016 ranks 90th on the Tour in 2026, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.34 ranks 125th.
  • Garnett has accumulated 210 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 135th on the Tour. He ranks 145th in Par Breakers, breaking par 20.34% of the time, and 95th in Bogey Avoidance at 15.54%.

All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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