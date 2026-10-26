PGA TourLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsAon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksTicketsShopPGA TourPGA Tour ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA Tour AmericasPGA Tour UniversityDP World TourLPGA TourTGL
Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW
7H AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Blades Brown, family on journey to getting PGA Tour card

Blades Brown, family on journey to getting PGA Tour card

Players in Article

Players in This Article

Favorite players to keep them at the top of your leaderboard and get the latest updates. or Sign Up to save favorites across devices.

Blades Brown returns to Vidanta Vallarta, where he finished tied for 34th at 9-under in last year's edition of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He'll tee off at the par-71, 7,337-yard course in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on that result.

Latest odds for Brown at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Brown's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3468-69-67-71-9

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Brown's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Brown's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1770-68-65-64-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-72+4--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1167-69-67-70-15--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT1269-66-67-67-15--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1466-68-65-67-18--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT969-69-66-67-13--
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2666-68-64-69-21--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4069-71-73-70-1--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico Open369-67-69-69-14--
March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--

Brown's recent performances

  • Brown has recorded six top-20 finishes, two top-10 finishes, and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that stretch came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third at 14-under.
  • Brown has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Brown has averaged 1.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1980.469
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.5570.835
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.010-0.005
Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.2340.078
Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.9981.377

Brown's advanced stats and rankings

  • Brown is averaging 0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Brown holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.557 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 73.61%.
  • Around the green, Brown's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average sits at 0.010 for the 2026 season.
  • On the greens, Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.234, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67 in 2026.
  • Brown is breaking par on 25.93% of holes played in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% and a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.998.

All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

You May Also Like

View All

Right Arrow
Image for article.
7H AGO
Dylan Wu betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Denny McCarthy betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Image for article.
7H AGO
Kensei Hirata betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
Betting Profile
Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
Powered By
Sponsored by Mastercard
Sponsored by CDW