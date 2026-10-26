Blades Brown betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Blades Brown returns to Vidanta Vallarta, where he finished tied for 34th at 9-under in last year's edition of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open. He'll tee off at the par-71, 7,337-yard course in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on that result.
Brown's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T34
|68-69-67-71
|-9
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Brown's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 34th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|70-68-65-64
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T11
|67-69-67-70
|-15
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T12
|69-66-67-67
|-15
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T14
|66-68-65-67
|-18
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T9
|69-69-66-67
|-13
|--
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|66-68-64-69
|-21
|--
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T40
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|--
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|69-67-69-69
|-14
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown has recorded six top-20 finishes, two top-10 finishes, and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that stretch came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he finished third at 14-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.469 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.078 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged 1.377 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.198
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.557
|0.835
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.010
|-0.005
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.234
|0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.998
|1.377
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown is averaging 0.198 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 310.7 yards.
- In terms of ball-striking, Brown holds a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.557 in 2026, while his Greens in Regulation percentage stands at 73.61%.
- Around the green, Brown's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average sits at 0.010 for the 2026 season.
- On the greens, Brown has posted a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.234, with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67 in 2026.
- Brown is breaking par on 25.93% of holes played in 2026, with a Bogey Avoidance rate of 9.72% and a Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.998.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.