Beau Hossler betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Beau Hossler sinks 4-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Bank of Utah
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Beau Hossler heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to bounce back after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at this event. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse and plays to a par of 71 over 7,337 yards.
Hossler's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|2023
|T10
|67-68-70-66
|-13
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 11, 2026
|Baycurrent Classic
|T41
|70-70-67-72
|-5
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|70-64-70-69
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|61-67-66-67
|-19
|300
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T45
|69-67-70-69
|-5
|10
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|56
|69-68-67-74
|-6
|5.8
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T42
|68-70-72-69
|-9
|7.311
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T21
|69-68-68-65
|-10
|22.296
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T39
|70-67-66-71
|-10
|14
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|68-69-68-70
|-5
|9.75
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
- Hossler has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.871 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.967 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.136
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.143
|-0.346
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|38
|0.184
|0.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|7
|0.521
|0.871
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.698
|0.967
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler ranks 67th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 111th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hossler carries a -0.143 mark in 2026, ranking 118th on the Tour. He ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.39%.
- On and around the greens, Hossler has been a standout in 2026. He ranks seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.521, and his 28.27 Putts Per Round average places him 13th. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.184 ranks 38th.
- Hossler ranks fourth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 12.44% of the time in 2026. He breaks par 23.16% of the time, ranking 35th.
- For the 2026 season, Hossler has accumulated 550 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.698 ranks 27th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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