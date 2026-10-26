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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler sinks 4-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Bank of Utah

Beau Hossler sinks 4-foot birdie putt on No. 9 at Bank of Utah

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Beau Hossler heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Oct. 29–Nov. 1, looking to bounce back after missing the cut in his most recent appearance at this event. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse and plays to a par of 71 over 7,337 yards.

Latest odds for Hossler at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Hossler's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025MC71-70-1
2023T1067-68-70-66-13

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
  • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 10th at 13-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Hossler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 11, 2026Baycurrent ClassicT4170-70-67-72-5--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5370-64-70-69-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC70-70-2--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship261-67-66-67-19300
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT4569-67-70-69-510
July 26, 20263M Open5669-68-67-74-65.8
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT4268-70-72-69-97.311
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT2169-68-68-65-1022.296
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT3970-67-66-71-1014
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4568-69-68-70-59.75

Hossler's recent performances

  • Hossler has recorded one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that stretch came at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished second with a score of 19-under.
  • Hossler has averaged 0.305 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.871 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hossler has averaged 0.967 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1360.305
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.143-0.346
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green380.1840.136
Average Strokes Gained: Putting70.5210.871
Average Strokes Gained: Total270.6980.967

Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hossler ranks 67th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 111th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hossler carries a -0.143 mark in 2026, ranking 118th on the Tour. He ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.39%.
  • On and around the greens, Hossler has been a standout in 2026. He ranks seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.521, and his 28.27 Putts Per Round average places him 13th. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.184 ranks 38th.
  • Hossler ranks fourth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 12.44% of the time in 2026. He breaks par 23.16% of the time, ranking 35th.
  • For the 2026 season, Hossler has accumulated 550 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 72nd on the Tour, and his Strokes Gained: Total average of 0.698 ranks 27th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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