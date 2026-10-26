Beau Hossler betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Hossler ranks 67th on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.136 in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 303.4 yards ranks 111th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hossler carries a -0.143 mark in 2026, ranking 118th on the Tour. He ranks 59th with a Greens in Regulation percentage of 68.39%.

On and around the greens, Hossler has been a standout in 2026. He ranks seventh on the Tour with a Strokes Gained: Putting average of 0.521, and his 28.27 Putts Per Round average places him 13th. His Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark of 0.184 ranks 38th.

Hossler ranks fourth on the Tour in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey or worse just 12.44% of the time in 2026. He breaks par 23.16% of the time, ranking 35th.