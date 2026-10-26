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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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7H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Austin Eckroat sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

Austin Eckroat sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda

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Austin Eckroat has made two previous appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, posting finishes of T38 and T49. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on those results.

Latest odds for Eckroat at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Eckroat's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024T3869-70-70-68-7
2023T4972-67-72-68-5

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-under.
  • Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 38th at 7-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Eckroat's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5770-66-72-5--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT2469-66-68-66-15--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipT3867-68-68-70-713.273
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT3867-68-67-71-716.500
July 26, 20263M OpenT5769-67-71-72-55.400
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC66-76-2--
July 12, 2026Genesis Scottish OpenT3070-66-69-70-524.333
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-67-69-70-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open7367-67-80-71+52.700
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6768-69-70-76+33.400

Eckroat's recent performances

  • Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 15-under.
  • He has averaged 0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • Eckroat has averaged 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.1980.085
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3520.123
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green133-0.1590.061
Average Strokes Gained: Putting630.1210.181
Average Strokes Gained: Total920.1170.450

Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

  • Eckroat has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 in 2026, ranking 128th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 114th.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat holds a 0.352 mark that ranks 36th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 77th with a 67.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Eckroat ranks 26th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 23.40% rate in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.24% ranks 45th.
  • On the greens, Eckroat has posted a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 63rd on the Tour. He also ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
  • Eckroat has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 120th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of 0.117 ranks 92nd.

All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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