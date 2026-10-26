Austin Eckroat betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
1 Min Read
Austin Eckroat sinks 7-foot putt for birdie on No. 15 at Butterfield Bermuda
Players in Article
Players in This Article
Austin Eckroat has made two previous appearances at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, posting finishes of T38 and T49. He returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the Oct. 29–Nov. 1 event looking to improve on those results.
Eckroat's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|2023
|T49
|72-67-72-68
|-5
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Eckroat's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he finished tied for 38th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Eckroat's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 38th at 7-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Eckroat's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T57
|70-66-72
|-5
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T24
|69-66-68-66
|-15
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|13.273
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T38
|67-68-67-71
|-7
|16.500
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|T57
|69-67-71-72
|-5
|5.400
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|66-76
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T30
|70-66-69-70
|-5
|24.333
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-67-69-70
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|73
|67-67-80-71
|+5
|2.700
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T67
|68-69-70-76
|+3
|3.400
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 15-under.
- He has averaged 0.085 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has averaged 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.198
|0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.352
|0.123
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|133
|-0.159
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.121
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|92
|0.117
|0.450
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 in 2026, ranking 128th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 114th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat holds a 0.352 mark that ranks 36th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 77th with a 67.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Eckroat ranks 26th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 23.40% rate in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.24% ranks 45th.
- On the greens, Eckroat has posted a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 63rd on the Tour. He also ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.
- Eckroat has accumulated 276 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 120th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total of 0.117 ranks 92nd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.