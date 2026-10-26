Austin Eckroat betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Eckroat has a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 in 2026, ranking 128th on the Tour. His average Driving Distance of 302.6 yards ranks 114th.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Eckroat holds a 0.352 mark that ranks 36th on the Tour in 2026. He ranks 77th with a 67.37% Greens in Regulation rate.

Eckroat ranks 26th on the Tour in Par Breakers, converting at a 23.40% rate in 2026, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.24% ranks 45th.

On the greens, Eckroat has posted a 0.121 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, ranking 63rd on the Tour. He also ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.48.