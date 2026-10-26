Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart holes 52-foot greenside shot for birdie on No. 17 at Bank of Utah
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Adrien Dumont de Chassart heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open (Oct. 29–Nov. 1), looking to improve on a missed cut at this event in 2024. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse and plays to a par of 71 over 7,337 yards.
Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-78
|+9
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|70-67-66
|-10
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T53
|69-65-69-70
|-11
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|MC
|68-78
|+4
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T39
|69-66-67-71
|-7
|7.964
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T51
|72-67-71-66
|-8
|6.629
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T53
|71-71-77-70
|+9
|12.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
Adrien Dumont de Chassart's recent performances
- Dumont de Chassart has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish in that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
- He has averaged -1.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.923 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.534
|-1.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|-0.079
|-0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.398
|0.251
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|34
|0.266
|0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|101
|0.050
|-0.923
Adrien Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings
- Dumont de Chassart ranks 154th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.534, though his Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 50th.
- In terms of ball-striking, he ranks 104th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (-0.079) and 141st in Greens in Regulation at 64.31%.
- Dumont de Chassart is a strong performer around and on the greens, ranking eighth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.398) and 34th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.266). He also ranks ninth in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.23.
- He has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 124th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.050 (101st). He ranks 69th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey on 14.73% of holes, and 75th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 22.31% of holes.
All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.