Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Dumont de Chassart ranks 154th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.534, though his Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 50th.

In terms of ball-striking, he ranks 104th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (-0.079) and 141st in Greens in Regulation at 64.31%.

Dumont de Chassart is a strong performer around and on the greens, ranking eighth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.398) and 34th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.266). He also ranks ninth in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.23.