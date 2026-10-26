Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
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-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
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-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
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-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
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-5

-14

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USA
T. Moore
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-14
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-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
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-14
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-2

-14

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CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
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-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
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-14
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-2

-14

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CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
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-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
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-13
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-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
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-13
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-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
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-13
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-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
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-13
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-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
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-13
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-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
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-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
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E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
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E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
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-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
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-12
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-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
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-12
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-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
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-12
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T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
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-12
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-12

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USA
I. Salinda
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-12
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-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
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-12
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-12

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USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
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-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
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E

-11

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ENG
D. Skinns
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-11
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7H AGO

Adrien Dumont de Chassart betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adrien Dumont de Chassart holes 52-foot greenside shot for birdie on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

Adrien Dumont de Chassart holes 52-foot greenside shot for birdie on No. 17 at Bank of Utah

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Adrien Dumont de Chassart heads to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open (Oct. 29–Nov. 1), looking to improve on a missed cut at this event in 2024. The tournament carries a $6.0 million purse and plays to a par of 71 over 7,337 yards.

Latest odds for Dumont de Chassart at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Dumont de Chassart's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC73-78+9

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Dumont de Chassart's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 9-over.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1770-67-66-10--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5369-65-69-70-11--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleMC68-78+4--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-71E--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicMC71-69E--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-71-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT3969-66-67-71-77.964
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5172-67-71-66-86.629
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT5371-71-77-70+912.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--

Adrien Dumont de Chassart's recent performances

  • Dumont de Chassart has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish in that span came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th at 10-under.
  • He has averaged -1.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Dumont de Chassart has averaged -0.923 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Adrien Dumont de Chassart's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.534-1.319
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green104-0.079-0.305
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.3980.251
Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.2660.450
Average Strokes Gained: Total1010.050-0.923

Adrien Dumont de Chassart's advanced stats and rankings

  • Dumont de Chassart ranks 154th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.534, though his Driving Distance of 311.0 yards ranks 50th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, he ranks 104th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (-0.079) and 141st in Greens in Regulation at 64.31%.
  • Dumont de Chassart is a strong performer around and on the greens, ranking eighth on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green (0.398) and 34th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.266). He also ranks ninth in Putts Per Round with an average of 28.23.
  • He has accumulated 248 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 124th on the Tour, with a Strokes Gained: Total mark of 0.050 (101st). He ranks 69th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey on 14.73% of holes, and 75th in Par Breakers, breaking par on 22.31% of holes.

All stats in this article are accurate for Dumont de Chassart as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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