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Official

Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T6

Tom Hoge
USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

-13

T6

USA
T. Hoge
Tot
-13
R3
-6

T6

Chris Kirk
USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

-13

T6

USA
C. Kirk
Tot
-13
R3
-4

T6

Chan Kim
USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

-13

T6

USA
C. Kim
Tot
-13
R3
-7

T6

Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

-13

T6

USA
D. Walker
Tot
-13
R3
-1

T6

Chandler Blanchet
USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

-13

T6

USA
C. Blanchet
Tot
-13
R3
E

T11

Cam Davis
AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

AUS
C. Davis
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Luke Clanton
USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

-12

T11

USA
L. Clanton
Tot
-12
R3
-5

T11

Isaiah Salinda
USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

-12

T11

USA
I. Salinda
Tot
-12
R3
-4

T11

Greyson Sigg
USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

-12

T11

USA
G. Sigg
Tot
-12
R3
-1

T15

David Skinns
ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E

-11

T15

ENG
D. Skinns
Tot
-11
R3
E
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6H AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson sinks 1-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

Adam Svensson sinks 1-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah

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Adam Svensson returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 59th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at the event in 2025. He'll tee off Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on a 2026 season that has seen him struggle to find consistent form.

Latest odds for Svensson at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Svensson's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5971-66-71-71-5
2022MC71-74+3

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • In Svensson's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 5-under.
  • Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 59th at 5-under.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Svensson's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT5967-69-73-4--
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5967-69-70-68-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3972-66-66-67-13--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket Classic7069-68-74-70+13.000
July 26, 20263M OpenMC68-74E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipT6665-72-70-72-12.302
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6065-72-71-71-14.600

Svensson's recent performances

  • Svensson's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 13-under.
  • He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
  • Svensson has averaged -0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Svensson has averaged -0.645 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.418-0.542
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green630.1870.241
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green720.030-0.010
Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.444-0.333
Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.645-0.645

Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

  • Svensson ranks 149th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.418, and his Driving Distance average of 295.8 yards ranks 147th.
  • In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson holds a 0.187 mark that ranks 63rd on the Tour. He ranks 81st with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Around the green, Svensson ranks 72nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.030.
  • On the greens, Svensson carries a -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 153rd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.11 ranks 107th.
  • Svensson ranks 96th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey on 15.57% of holes, and ranks 107th in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.68% of the time.
  • He has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 178th on the Tour.

All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1

Austin Smotherman
USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

-16

1

USA
A. Smotherman
Tot
-16
R3
-5

2

Seamus Power
IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

-16

2

IRL
S. Power
Tot
-16
R3
-4

T3

Taylor Moore
USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

-14

T3

USA
T. Moore
Tot
-14
R3
-5

T3

Corey Conners
CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
C. Conners
Tot
-14
R3
-2

T3

Ben Silverman
CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2

-14

T3

CAN
B. Silverman
Tot
-14
R3
-2
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