Adam Svensson betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Adam Svensson sinks 1-foot putt for birdie on No. 14 at Bank of Utah
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Adam Svensson returns to Vidanta Vallarta for the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, where he finished tied for 59th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at the event in 2025. He'll tee off Oct. 29–Nov. 1 looking to improve on a 2026 season that has seen him struggle to find consistent form.
Svensson's recent history at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T59
|71-66-71-71
|-5
|2022
|MC
|71-74
|+3
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- In Svensson's most recent appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open, in 2025, he finished tied for 59th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Svensson's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for 59th at 5-under.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T59
|67-69-73
|-4
|--
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T59
|67-69-70-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|72-66-66-67
|-13
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|70
|69-68-74-70
|+1
|3.000
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|T66
|65-72-70-72
|-1
|2.302
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T60
|65-72-71-71
|-1
|4.600
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson's best finish over his last 10 appearances came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 39th with a score of 13-under.
- He has not recorded a top-20 finish over his last 10 appearances.
- Svensson has averaged -0.542 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.333 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged -0.645 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.418
|-0.542
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.187
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|72
|0.030
|-0.010
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.444
|-0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.645
|-0.645
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson ranks 149th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with an average of -0.418, and his Driving Distance average of 295.8 yards ranks 147th.
- In Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Svensson holds a 0.187 mark that ranks 63rd on the Tour. He ranks 81st with a 67.12% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the green, Svensson ranks 72nd with a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.030.
- On the greens, Svensson carries a -0.444 Strokes Gained: Putting mark, ranking 153rd on the Tour, while his Putts Per Round average of 29.11 ranks 107th.
- Svensson ranks 96th in Bogey Avoidance, making bogey on 15.57% of holes, and ranks 107th in Par Breakers, breaking par 21.68% of the time.
- He has accumulated 69 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 178th on the Tour.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.