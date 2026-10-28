Adam Hadwin betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hadwin holds a 0.022 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.86%.

Around the green, Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.436 in 2026.

On the greens, Hadwin has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.036 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21. He has broken par 21.55% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81%.