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VidantaWorld Mexico OpenRight Arrow

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
USA
D. Walker
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
David Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
USA
D. Lipsky
Camilo Villegas
COL
C. Villegas
COL
C. Villegas
Erik van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
RSA
E. van Rooyen
Mark Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
USA
M. Hubbard
Nick Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
USA
N. Dunlap
Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Beau Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
USA
B. Hossler
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
RSA
C. Bezuidenhout
Justin Lower
USA
J. Lower
USA
J. Lower
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Adam Hadwin betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship

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Adam Hadwin makes his first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years, teeing off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. The Canadian arrives looking to build on a modest 2026 season at the $6 million event.

Latest odds for Hadwin at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open

  • This will be Hadwin's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
  • Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.

Adam Hadwin's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 25, 2026Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1771-64-68-10--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT3968-70-64-69-13--
July 26, 20263M OpenMC69-73E--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC67-75+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT4069-68-66-71-614.000
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC75-66-1--
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT5367-71-72-70-43.689
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT2663-68-66-70-216.475

Adam Hadwin's recent performances

  • Hadwin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
  • He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 results during that stretch.
  • Hadwin has averaged -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Hadwin has averaged 0.101 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Adam Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall Tour rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.008-0.140
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0220.659
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.436-0.527
Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0360.109
Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.4410.101

Adam Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hadwin holds a 0.022 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.86%.
  • Around the green, Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.436 in 2026.
  • On the greens, Hadwin has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.036 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21. He has broken par 21.55% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81%.
  • Hadwin has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 188th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -0.441 for the season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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VidantaWorld Mexico Open

Austin Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
USA
A. Eckroat
Patton Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
USA
P. Kizzire
Danny Walker
USA
D. Walker
USA
D. Walker
Denny McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
USA
D. McCarthy
Patrick Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
USA
P. Rodgers
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