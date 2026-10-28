Adam Hadwin betting profile: VidantaWorld Mexico Open
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Adam Hadwin drains 11-foot birdie putt on No. 10 at ISCO Championship
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Adam Hadwin makes his first appearance at the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years, teeing off at Vidanta Vallarta in Vallarta, Mexico, Oct. 29–Nov. 1. The Canadian arrives looking to build on a modest 2026 season at the $6 million event.
At the VidantaWorld Mexico Open
- This will be Hadwin's first time competing in the VidantaWorld Mexico Open in the past five years.
- Brian Campbell won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 20-under.
Adam Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 25, 2026
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T17
|71-64-68
|-10
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T39
|68-70-64-69
|-13
|--
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|67-75
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|69-68-66-71
|-6
|14.000
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T53
|67-71-72-70
|-4
|3.689
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T26
|63-68-66-70
|-21
|6.475
Adam Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 10-under.
- He has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances, with no top-five or top-10 results during that stretch.
- Hadwin has averaged -0.140 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has averaged 0.101 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Adam Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall Tour rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.008
|-0.140
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.022
|0.659
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.436
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.036
|0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.441
|0.101
Adam Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.008 in 2026, with an average Driving Distance of 298.9 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Hadwin holds a 0.022 mark in 2026, with a Greens in Regulation rate of 68.86%.
- Around the green, Hadwin has a Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of -0.436 in 2026.
- On the greens, Hadwin has recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting average of -0.036 in 2026, with a Putts Per Round average of 29.21. He has broken par 21.55% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.81%.
- Hadwin has accumulated 48 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 188th on the Tour. His Strokes Gained: Total stands at -0.441 for the season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the VidantaWorld Mexico Open.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA Tour has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.