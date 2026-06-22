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Xander Schauffele betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Xander Schauffele of the United States plays from a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

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Xander Schauffele won the Travelers Championship in 2022 with a score of 19-under. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28, with the goal of reclaiming the title at this $20 million event.

Latest odds for Schauffele at the Travelers Championship.

Schauffele's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6169-72-68-75+4
2024T1365-65-64-70-16
2023T1968-64-67-67-14
2022163-63-67-68-19

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Schauffele's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Schauffele's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he won at 19-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Schauffele's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT1171-66-73-72+2115.000
June 7, 2026The Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2972-70-74-73+132.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT768-73-66-69-4225.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT6069-73-72-72+28.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT1269-68-68-69-10105.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT970-72-70-68-8187.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT468-72-71-65-8115.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS Championship369-65-74-69-11350.000
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2468-71-73-74-236.333
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT768-65-70-69-12176.000

Schauffele's recent performances

  • Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.
  • Schauffele has an average of 0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Schauffele has averaged 0.956 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Schauffele's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130.5180.637
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green290.3910.051
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green760.0320.060
Average Strokes Gained: Putting380.2860.207
Average Strokes Gained: Total91.2260.956

Schauffele's advanced stats and rankings

  • Schauffele has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.518 (13th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.4 yards ranks 14th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schauffele sports a 0.391 mark that ranks 29th on TOUR. He ranks 31st with a 68.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Schauffele has delivered a 0.286 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 38th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 105th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranks 56th by breaking par 22.00% of the time.
  • Schauffele currently ranks ninth in Strokes Gained: Total at 1.226 and has earned 1,414 FedExCup Regular Season points (14th).

All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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-3
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-3

3

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KOR
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USA
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E
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-3

E

T4

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J.T. Poston
Tot
E
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-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
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E
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E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
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E
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Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

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E
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+1
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