Xander Schauffele betting profile: Travelers Championship

Schauffele has finished in the top five twice and in the top ten five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished third with a score of 11-under.

Schauffele has an average of 0.637 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.