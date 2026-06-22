Viktor Hovland betting profile: Travelers Championship

Hovland has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.

Hovland has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.