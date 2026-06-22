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30M AGO

Viktor Hovland betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Viktor Hovland of Norway plays a shot on the second hole during the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2026 at THE PLAYERS Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass on March 15, 2026 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

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Viktor Hovland returns to TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, for the Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 25-28. He'll look to improve upon his 2025 performance where he withdrew from the tournament.

Latest odds for Hovland at the Travelers Championship.

Hovland's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025WD66-75-63-
2024T2068-70-64-65-13
2023T2967-65-70-66-12

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Hovland's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he withdrew after three rounds despite posting an impressive third-round 63.
  • His best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 20th at 13-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hovland's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC76-69+5--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian Open368-69-64-65-14190.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-72+6--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3169-73-69-70-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3875-71-72-66-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4264-65-73-76-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1875-71-71-67-465.000
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1369-70-69-74-680.556
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT1372-72-67-72-590.000

Hovland's recent performances

  • Hovland has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished third with a score of 14-under.
  • Hovland has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.029 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hovland has averaged 0.642 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hovland's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee104-0.112-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4880.744
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.151-0.119
Average Strokes Gained: Putting830.0030.029
Average Strokes Gained: Total470.5290.642

Hovland's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hovland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.112 (104th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.5 yards ranked 99th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hovland sported a 0.488 mark that ranked 18th on TOUR. He ranked 81st with a 65.46% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hovland delivered a 0.003 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 83rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 46th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.43, and he ranked 39th by breaking par 22.58% of the time.
  • Hovland has accumulated 584 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 56th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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