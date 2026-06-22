Tony Finau betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Tony Finau of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 11, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
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Tony Finau finished tied for 66th at 11-over at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that disappointing performance at the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Finau's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T66
|73-74-68-76
|+11
|2024
|T5
|65-67-64-66
|-18
|2023
|T45
|69-66-66-70
|-9
|2022
|T13
|68-68-65-69
|-10
|2021
|MC
|76-67
|+3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Finau's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 66th after posting a score of 11-over.
- Finau's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for fifth at 18-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Finau's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T40
|65-73-66-70
|-6
|14.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T29
|70-74-73-72
|+1
|32.500
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T6
|67-63-69-65
|-20
|91.667
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-71-71
|-3
|27.333
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-68
|-9
|--
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|82
|75-75-75-70
|+11
|2.750
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T49
|66-69-71-78
|-4
|8.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T39
|67-69-67-71
|-6
|15.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|69-69-71-71
|-4
|42.063
Finau's recent performances
- Finau has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
- Finau has an average of 0.467 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Finau has averaged 0.744 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Finau's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.153
|0.467
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.111
|0.056
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|19
|0.328
|0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|-0.043
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|88
|0.019
|0.744
Finau's advanced stats and rankings
- Finau has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.153 (111th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Finau sports a -0.111 mark that ranks 112th on TOUR. He ranks 139th with a 62.28% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Finau has delivered a -0.043 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks sixth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.89, and he ranks 23rd by breaking par 23.39% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Finau as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.