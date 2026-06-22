Tommy Fleetwood betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Tommy Fleetwood of England prepares to play a shot on the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Tommy Fleetwood finished tied for second at 14-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 with his sights set on improving upon that strong showing in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Fleetwood's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T2
|66-65-63-72
|-14
|2024
|15
|67-67-66-65
|-15
|2023
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|2022
|T46
|69-66-70-71
|-4
At the Travelers Championship
- In Fleetwood's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for second after posting a score of 14-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Fleetwood's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|70-71-70-71
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|67-65-67-70
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T4
|67-73-70-68
|-10
|312.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T5
|67-67-70-69
|-11
|266.667
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|70-70-75-67
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T52
|76-67-69-67
|-5
|11.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-68-73-76
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T10
|67-70-71-69
|-11
|67.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|69-70-73-68
|-8
|200.000
Fleetwood's recent performances
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 20 six times over his last ten appearances.
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 10 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Fleetwood has finished in the top 5 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 10-under.
- Fleetwood has an average of 0.611 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.534 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fleetwood has averaged 2.073 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fleetwood's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|20
|0.462
|0.611
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|50
|0.281
|0.419
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|second
|0.534
|0.509
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|63
|0.131
|0.534
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|fifth
|1.408
|2.073
Fleetwood's advanced stats and rankings
- Fleetwood posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.462 (20th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.0 yards ranked 94th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fleetwood sported a 0.281 mark that ranked 50th on TOUR. He ranked 83rd with a 65.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Fleetwood delivered a 0.131 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 63rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 25th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.26, and he ranked 53rd by breaking par 22.11% of the time.
- Fleetwood earned 1,606 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 11th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Fleetwood as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.