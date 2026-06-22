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29M AGO

Sungjae Im betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) Sungjae Im of the Republic of Korea reacts after making eagle on the ninth green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) Sungjae Im of the Republic of Korea reacts after making eagle on the ninth green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Sungjae Im finished tied for 61st at plus-4 in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on last year's performance at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Im at the Travelers Championship.

Im's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T6167-73-71-73+4
2024T367-64-63-66-20
2023T2965-67-67-69-12

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Im's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 61st after posting a score of 4-over.
  • Im's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for third at 20-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Im's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4374-68-71-75+816.15
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3273-72-72-73+228.75
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-76+6--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT968-61-67-69-1970
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT564-69-70-70-11266.67
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6570-77-73-70+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4266-72-70-70-615.45
April 12, 2026Masters Tournament4676-69-69-77+317.25
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT6067-70-72-70-14.6

Im's recent performances

  • Im has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of 11-under.
  • Im has an average of 0.258 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.513 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Im has averaged 0.272 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Im's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee580.1410.258
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.602-0.912
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green100.4060.413
Average Strokes Gained: Putting420.2640.513
Average Strokes Gained: Total710.2090.272

Im's advanced stats and rankings

  • Im posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.141 (58th) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 304.2 yards ranked 83rd on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Im sported a -0.602 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 153rd with a 59.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Im delivered a 0.264 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 42nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked tenth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he ranked 117th by breaking par 20.33% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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