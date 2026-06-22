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Sungjae Im betting profile: Travelers Championship

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(EDITOR'S NOTE: This image was sent with alternate crop.) Sungjae Im of the Republic of Korea reacts after making eagle on the ninth green during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)