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30M AGO

Shane Lowry betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot on the third hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Shane Lowry of Ireland plays a shot on the third hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Kate McShane/Getty Images)

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Shane Lowry returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 25-28, 2026. Lowry finished tied for 45th at even par in his most recent appearance at this tournament last year.

Latest odds for Lowry at the Travelers Championship.

Lowry's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4572-73-66-69E
2024T969-62-65-67-17
2023T1964-69-69-64-14

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Lowry's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of even par.
  • Lowry's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for ninth at 17-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Lowry's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2965-69-67-71-823.250
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT2270-73-71-73-144.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4468-76-70-68+215.136
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT2372-75-70-65-640.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-69-9--
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4270-69-67-72-615.450
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3070-69-68-80-135.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2869-67-69-68-723.955
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-73+5--

Lowry's recent performances

  • Lowry's best finish over his last ten appearances was at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 1-under.
  • Lowry has an average of 0.252 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Lowry has averaged 0.714 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Lowry's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee480.2100.252
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green260.4120.535
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green95-0.058-0.008
Average Strokes Gained: Putting530.195-0.064
Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7600.714

Lowry's advanced stats and rankings

  • Lowry ranks 54th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 594 points this season.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.412 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.
  • On the greens, Lowry delivered a 0.195 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 53rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 82nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.80, and he ranks 59th by breaking par 21.98% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Lowry as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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