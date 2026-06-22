Shane Lowry betting profile: Travelers Championship

Lowry ranks 54th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 594 points this season.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lowry sports a 0.412 mark that ranks 26th on TOUR. He ranks 45th with a 67.27% Greens in Regulation rate.

Lowry posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.210 (48th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards ranks 107th on TOUR.