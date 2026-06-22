Sepp Straka betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Sepp Straka of Austria plays his second shot on the first hole on day four of the Austrian Alpine Open presented by KitzbÃ¼hel Tirol 2026 at Golfplatz KitzbÃ¼hel-Schwarzsee-Reith on May 31, 2026 in Kitzbuehel, Austria. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
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Sepp Straka looks to improve upon his tied for 45th finish from last year's tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Straka's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|74-71-67-68
|E
|2024
|T23
|69-70-68-61
|-12
|2023
|T38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|2022
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|2021
|T10
|66-70-69-66
|-9
At the Travelers Championship
- In Straka's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of even par.
- Straka's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 10th at nine-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Straka's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-75
|+7
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T40
|74-75-72-73
|+6
|19.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T63
|66-73-73-75
|+3
|7.375
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T4
|70-73-68-66
|-11
|300.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-67-67-78
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|73-72-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T8
|67-70-72-71
|-8
|200.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|72-69-66-76
|-5
|90.000
Straka's recent performances
- Straka has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.
- Straka has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Straka has averaged -0.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|91
|-0.032
|-0.319
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.485
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.124
|-0.426
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.037
|0.021
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.366
|-0.329
Straka's advanced stats and rankings
- Straka has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.032 (91st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranks 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Straka sports a 0.485 mark that ranks 19th on TOUR. He ranks 88th with a 65.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka has delivered a 0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 73rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 88th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.88, and he ranks 66th by breaking par 21.88% of the time.
- Straka ranks 26th with 1,084 FedExCup Regular Season points and 88th with a 15.87% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.