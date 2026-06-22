Sepp Straka betting profile: Travelers Championship

Straka has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 11-under.

Straka has an average of -0.319 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.426 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.