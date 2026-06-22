Scottie Scheffler betting profile: Travelers Championship

Scheffler has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished second with a score of 13-under.

Scheffler has an average of 0.737 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.256 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.