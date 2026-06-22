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25M AGO

Samuel Stevens betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

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Sam Stevens finished tied for 45th at even par in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Stevens at the Travelers Championship.

Stevens's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T4575-73-65-67E
2023MC72-66-2

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Stevens's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of even par.
  • Stevens made the cut at the Travelers Championship in 2025, finishing tied for 45th at even par. In 2023, he finished at two-under but missed the weekend.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Stevens's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT768-69-72-72+1212.500
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-76+11--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT4268-70-69-72-110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6569-73-71-73+67.000
May 10, 2026Truist Championship7074-75-70-74+95.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1871-71-73-66-755.600
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1360-70-64-69-2530.250
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6570-69-68-75-26.625
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT2472-74-70-70-244.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston Open567-65-67-67-14110.000

Stevens's recent performances

  • Stevens has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
  • Stevens has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Stevens has averaged -0.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Stevens's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee420.243-0.127
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2540.333
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green93-0.055-0.084
Average Strokes Gained: Putting119-0.277-0.641
Average Strokes Gained: Total730.165-0.518

Stevens's advanced stats and rankings

  • Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.254 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 68.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
  • Stevens has earned 728 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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E
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