Sam Stevens betting profile: Travelers Championship

Stevens has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.

Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.

Stevens has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.