Sam Stevens betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
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Sam Stevens missed the cut at the 2023 Travelers Championship but bounced back to finish tied for 45th at even-par in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this Connecticut venue.
Stevens' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T45
|75-73-65-67
|E
|2023
|MC
|72-66
|-2
At the Travelers Championship
- In Stevens' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 45th after posting a score of even-par.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Stevens' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|68-69-72-72
|+1
|212.500
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-70-69-72
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-73-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|70
|74-75-70-74
|+9
|5.750
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|71-71-73-66
|-7
|55.600
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|60-70-64-69
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|70-69-68-75
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T24
|72-74-70-70
|-2
|44.000
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|5
|67-65-67-67
|-14
|110.000
Stevens' recent performances
- Stevens has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- Stevens has finished in the top 10 twice over his last ten appearances.
- Stevens has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished fifth with a score of 14-under.
- Stevens has an average of -0.127 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.641 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Stevens has averaged -0.518 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Stevens' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|42
|0.243
|-0.127
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.254
|0.333
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|93
|-0.055
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|119
|-0.277
|-0.641
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.165
|-0.518
Stevens' advanced stats and rankings
- Stevens posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.243 (42nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.8 yards ranked 34th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Stevens sported a 0.254 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 26th with a 68.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Stevens delivered a -0.277 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 119th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 121st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 61st by breaking par 21.96% of the time.
- Stevens has earned 728 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 47th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Stevens as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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