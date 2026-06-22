Sahith Theegala betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Sahith Theegala of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Sahith Theegala finished tied for second at 17-under the last time he had success at TPC River Highlands. He'll tee off at the course in Cromwell, Connecticut, June 25-28 for the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Theegala's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|2023
|T52
|66-70-66-71
|-7
|2022
|T2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
At the Travelers Championship
- In Theegala's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 48th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Theegala's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for second at 17-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Theegala's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T11
|72-67-70-73
|+2
|115.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T45
|64-69-68-74
|-5
|9.750
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T32
|74-71-72-73
|+2
|28.750
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T60
|67-70-71-73
|+1
|4.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|68-73-72-71
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|69
|72-71-72-77
|+8
|6.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|69-76-74-64
|-5
|27.438
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T24
|62-70-64-70
|-22
|9.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|69-67-72-68
|-8
|35.375
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T10
|67-67-66-68
|-12
|72.500
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top-10 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 10th with a score of 12-under.
- Theegala has an average of 0.137 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.112 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala has averaged 0.573 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|-0.111
|0.137
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|63
|0.184
|0.141
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|11
|0.398
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.067
|-0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|45
|0.538
|0.573
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
- Theegala posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.111 (102nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.1 yards ranks 47th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Theegala sports a 0.184 mark that ranks 63rd on TOUR. He ranks 91st with a 65.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Theegala delivers a 0.067 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 70th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 17th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.20, and he ranks 64th by breaking par 21.90% of the time.
- Theegala has earned 857 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 37th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.