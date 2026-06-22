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Ryo Hisatsune betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Ryo Hisatsune of Japan prepares to play a shot on the 10th hole during the second round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 22, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Ryo Hisatsune has not competed in the Travelers Championship in recent years. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 in Cromwell, Connecticut, where the tournament features a $20 million purse.

Latest odds for Hisatsune at the Travelers Championship.

At the Travelers Championship

  • This is Hisatsune's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hisatsune's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT4371-69-73-75+816.150
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-76-78-79+1612.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab Challenge6666-68-79-69+23.800
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1967-68-65-69-1536.875
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3567-73-73-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT4573-70-68-72-115.750
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6572-77-69-72+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT6075-69-67-70-37.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT868-68-67-72-1382.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT3071-71-69-71-222.000

Hisatsune's recent performances

  • Hisatsune has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 13-under.
  • Hisatsune has an average of 0.409 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.332 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hisatsune has averaged -0.166 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hisatsune's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3560.409
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.2880.267
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green98-0.064-0.510
Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.146-0.332
Average Strokes Gained: Total550.434-0.166

Hisatsune's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hisatsune has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.356 (31st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.1 yards ranks 74th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hisatsune sports a 0.288 mark that ranks 48th on TOUR. He ranks ninth with a 69.92% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hisatsune has delivered a -0.146 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 138th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.53, and he ranks 43rd by breaking par 22.46% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hisatsune as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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E
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-3

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E
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E
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S. Scheffler
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E
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+1

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