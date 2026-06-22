Robert MacIntyre betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays a shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Robert MacIntyre returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, set to tee off June 25-28. MacIntyre finished tied for 17th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2025.
MacIntyre's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|71-67-70-66
|-6
|2024
|T16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
At the Travelers Championship
- In MacIntyre's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
- MacIntyre's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 16th at 14-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
MacIntyre's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|70-74-73-70
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T15
|68-66-67-69
|-10
|51.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T42
|68-68-70-73
|-1
|10.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T60
|74-70-69-73
|+2
|8.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|66-68-71-73
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|80-71
|+7
|--
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T2
|66-64-72-70
|-16
|208.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|4
|72-72-65-69
|-10
|325.000
MacIntyre's recent performances
- MacIntyre has finished in the top five twice and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished tied for second with a score of 16-under.
- MacIntyre has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- MacIntyre has averaged 0.474 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.517
|0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|126
|-0.313
|-0.153
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.044
|0.035
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.543
|0.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.791
|0.474
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
- MacIntyre has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.517 (14th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.3 yards ranks 62nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, MacIntyre has a -0.313 mark that ranks 126th on TOUR. He ranks 120th with a 63.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, MacIntyre has delivered a 0.543 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 10th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 27.98, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
- MacIntyre has earned 886 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 35th.
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.