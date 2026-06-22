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29M AGO

Rickie Fowler betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Rickie Fowler of the United States watches his shot from the 12th tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

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Rickie Fowler returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, set to take place June 25-28 in Cromwell, Connecticut. In his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025, Fowler finished tied for 36th at 2-under.

Latest odds for Fowler at the Travelers Championship.

Fowler's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3670-77-64-67-2
2024T2064-69-69-65-13
2023T1370-65-60-69-16
2022MC72-71+3
2021MC69-75+4

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Fowler's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Fowler's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Fowler's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC71-74+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC79-82+17--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-71-68-75+48.300
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT274-63-69-65-13375.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT969-70-72-68-9137.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT865-69-69-70-11163.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-75+1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC67-73E--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4270-72-75-70-119.125

Fowler's recent performances

  • Fowler has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
  • Fowler has an average of 0.044 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Fowler has averaged -0.432 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Fowler's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee520.1840.044
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.099-0.357
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green116-0.152-0.006
Average Strokes Gained: Putting340.310-0.113
Average Strokes Gained: Total540.442-0.432

Fowler's advanced stats and rankings

  • Fowler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.184 (52nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.6 yards ranked 79th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Fowler sported a 0.099 mark that ranked 77th on TOUR. He ranked 77th with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Fowler delivered a 0.310 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 34th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 36th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.34, and he ranked 42nd by breaking par 22.56% of the time.
  • Fowler has earned 1,037 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 30th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Fowler as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
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-4
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+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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