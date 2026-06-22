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Patrick Cantlay betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Patrick Cantlay of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Patrick Cantlay of the United States prepares to play a shot on the second hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

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Patrick Cantlay finished tied for 12th at 8-under in last year's Travelers Championship. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 with hopes of improving on his recent performance at this Connecticut venue.

Latest odds for Cantlay at the Travelers Championship.

Cantlay's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T1267-68-68-69-8
2024T568-65-64-65-18
2023T465-68-61-67-19
2022T1364-67-63-76-10
2021T1368-66-70-68-8

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Cantlay's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 12th after posting a score of 8-under.
  • Cantlay's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fourth at 19-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Cantlay's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC74-72+6--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1770-72-76-67-367.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT3570-69-74-68+123.083
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1072-68-66-69-9133.333
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT869-64-68-72-11163.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT1277-67-66-73-5101.667
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT770-69-71-67-782.500
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT3273-73-70-70-226.100
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC71-77+4--
Feb. 22, 2026The Genesis InvitationalT3772-70-65-73-421.563

Cantlay's recent performances

  • Cantlay has finished in the top-ten three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Cantlay has finished in the top-20 five times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 7-under.
  • Cantlay has an average of 0.456 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.143 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Cantlay has averaged 1.172 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Cantlay's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4450.456
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3550.598
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green290.2540.262
Average Strokes Gained: Putting99-0.098-0.143
Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9571.172

Cantlay's advanced stats and rankings

  • Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.445 (22nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.0 yards ranked 84th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cantlay sported a 0.355 mark that ranked 33rd on TOUR. He ranked 20th with a 68.72% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Cantlay delivered a -0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 99th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.96, and he ranked 47th by breaking par 22.22% of the time.
  • Cantlay has earned 760 FedExCup Regular Season points (42nd) and has posted a 13.53% Bogey Avoidance rate (13th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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