Nicolai Højgaard betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Nicolai HÃ¸jgaard of Denmark plays a shot from the seventh tee during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Nicolai Højgaard will tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28, 2026, as the field competes for a $20 million purse at the Travelers Championship. Keegan Bradley returns as defending champion after winning at 15-under in 2025.
At the Travelers Championship
- This is Højgaard's first time competing in the Travelers Championship in the past five years.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Højgaard's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T44
|69-75-66-72
|+2
|15.136
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T2
|66-70-67-68
|-13
|375.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T23
|75-68-73-66
|-6
|40.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|73-68-70-69
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|68-62-63-71
|-16
|300.000
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|69-70-74-72
|+1
|5.200
Højgaard's recent performances
- Højgaard has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 13-under.
- Højgaard has an average of 0.000 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.118 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Højgaard has averaged 0.159 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Højgaard's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|40
|0.261
|0.000
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.345
|-0.045
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.097
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.198
|0.118
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|19
|0.901
|0.159
Højgaard's advanced stats and rankings
- Højgaard posts a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.261 (40th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 322.8 yards ranks sixth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Højgaard sports a 0.345 mark that ranks 36th on TOUR. He ranks 76th with a 65.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Højgaard delivers a 0.198 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 52nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranks 92nd by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
- Højgaard has earned 1,074 FedExCup Regular Season points (27th) this season, and his Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.96% ranks 55th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Højgaard as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.