Nick Taylor betting profile: Travelers Championship

Taylor has one top-ten finish and two top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of nine-under.

Taylor has an average of -0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.