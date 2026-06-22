Nick Taylor betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Nick Taylor of Canada watches his shot from the third tee during the second round of the RBC Canadian Open 2026 at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley on June 12, 2026 in Caledon, Ontario. (Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)
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Nick Taylor finished tied for 17th at six-under in his most recent appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2025. He returns to the Travelers Championship June 25-28 looking to improve on his performance at the $20 million event.
Taylor's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|2024
|T42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|2021
|MC
|70-72
|+2
At the Travelers Championship
- In Taylor's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of six-under.
- Taylor missed the cut at this event in 2021, shooting two-over.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Taylor's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T65
|67-71-78-64
|E
|3.900
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T43
|68-78-73-76
|+7
|17.250
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|69-72-65-74
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|66-73-68-70
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T9
|66-70-72-71
|-9
|137.000
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|69-70-70-72
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-72-70-77
|+2
|19.500
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T28
|70-72-69-69
|-8
|30.250
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
Taylor's recent performances
- Taylor has one top-ten finish and two top-twenty finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of nine-under.
- Taylor has an average of -0.169 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.586 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor has averaged 0.162 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|119
|-0.198
|-0.169
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|60
|0.220
|-0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|16
|0.342
|0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|76
|0.018
|0.586
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|58
|0.382
|0.162
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.198 (119th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.0 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Taylor sported a 0.220 mark that ranked 60th on TOUR. He ranked 79th with a 65.54% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Taylor delivered a 0.018 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 76th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 58th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.53, and he ranked 111th by breaking par 20.66% of the time.
- Taylor has earned 561 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 59th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.