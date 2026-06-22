Min Woo Lee betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Min Woo Lee of Australia reacts to his tee shot on the fifth hole during the second round of the 2026 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2026 in Augusta, Georgia. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
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Min Woo Lee last competed at the Travelers Championship in 2025, where he finished tied for 63rd at 5-over. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Lee's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T63
|73-69-71-72
|+5
|2023
|T9
|66-65-65-67
|-17
At the Travelers Championship
- In Lee's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 63rd after posting a score of 5-over.
- Lee's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 17-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Lee's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-78
|+8
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|67-70-71-71
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T14
|72-69-72-64
|-7
|90.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|70-72-71-68
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T60
|70-70-67-74
|-3
|7.750
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|78-77
|+11
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T3
|68-63-67-67
|-15
|162.500
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|72-70-70-74
|-2
|26.100
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T6
|69-71-68-70
|-10
|233.333
Lee's recent performances
- Lee has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.
- Lee has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Lee has averaged 0.443 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Lee's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|10
|0.586
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.128
|-0.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|24
|0.282
|0.231
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|72
|0.054
|-0.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|13
|1.049
|0.443
Lee's advanced stats and rankings
- Lee posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.586 (10th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 320.3 yards ranked ninth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Lee sported a 0.128 mark that ranked 73rd on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 65.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Lee delivered a 0.054 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 72nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 51st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.46, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Lee as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.