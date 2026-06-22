Min Woo Lee betting profile: Travelers Championship

Lee has finished in the top 10 twice and in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for third with a score of 15-under.

Lee has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.271 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.