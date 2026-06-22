Maverick McNealy betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Fans watch as Maverick McNealy of the United States prepares to play a shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
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Maverick McNealy finished tied for 17th at 6-under in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
McNealy's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T17
|70-70-66-68
|-6
|2022
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|2021
|T30
|65-70-70-70
|-5
At the Travelers Championship
- In McNealy's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 17th after posting a score of 6-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
McNealy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|72-68-73-73
|+6
|27.9
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T10
|71-73-68-71
|-5
|140.0
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-67-71-72
|-1
|56.3
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T37
|75-69-71-67
|-2
|20.0
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|71-74-71-67
|-5
|27.4
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T16
|74-67-67-67
|-9
|57.6
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T18
|77-70-70-67
|-4
|65.0
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T21
|67-74-67-71
|-9
|37.4
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|67-71-73-75
|-2
|26.1
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T13
|70-74-69-70
|-5
|90.0
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, where he finished tied for tenth with a score of 5-under.
- McNealy has an average of -0.154 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.590 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McNealy has averaged 0.919 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|55
|0.151
|-0.154
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|103
|-0.054
|-0.078
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|14
|0.363
|0.559
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.490
|0.590
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.950
|0.919
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
- McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a -0.054 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.13% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.
- McNealy ranks 18th this season with a 0.950 Strokes Gained: Total average and has earned 743 FedExCup Regular Season points (44th).
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.