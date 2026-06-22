Maverick McNealy betting profile: Travelers Championship

McNealy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.151 (55th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 311.3 yards ranks 37th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, McNealy sports a -0.054 mark that ranks 103rd on TOUR. He ranks 93rd with a 65.13% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, McNealy has delivered a 0.490 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 14th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 40th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.40, and he ranks 18th by breaking par 23.66% of the time.