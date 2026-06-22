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30M AGO

Mark Hubbard betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his third shot on the first hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Mark Hubbard of the United States plays his third shot on the first hole during the second round of the the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 2026 at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2026 in Dublin, Ohio. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Mark Hubbard missed the cut at 2-under in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that performance.

Latest odds for Hubbard at the Travelers Championship.

Hubbard's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023MC69-69-2
2022T4671-64-71-70-4
2021T1369-65-69-69-8

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Hubbard's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
  • Hubbard's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 13th at 8-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Hubbard's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-77+8--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT6068-69-74-70+14.500
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3166-67-69-68-1422.429
May 10, 2026ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic266-67-64-70-17165.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-71-8--
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT6565-77-75-72+13.900
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC70-71+1--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
March 8, 2026Puerto Rico OpenT4274-67-73-68-66.922

Hubbard's recent performances

  • Hubbard has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished second with a score of 17-under.
  • Hubbard has an average of -0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Hubbard has averaged 0.693 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Hubbard's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee126-0.257-0.092
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.3121.051
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green88-0.036-0.059
Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.578-0.207
Average Strokes Gained: Total128-0.5600.693

Hubbard's advanced stats and rankings

  • Hubbard has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.257 (126th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 296.4 yards ranks 135th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hubbard sports a 0.312 mark that ranks 44th on TOUR. He ranks 102nd with a 64.69% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Hubbard has delivered a -0.578 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 151st on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 90th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.91, and he ranks 130th by breaking par 19.75% of the time.
  • Hubbard has accumulated 242 FedExCup Regular Season points (98th) this season.

All stats in this article are accurate for Hubbard as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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