Ludvig Åberg betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Ludvig Ã berg of Sweden plays a shot from the 15th tee during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Ludvig Åberg returns to TPC River Highlands for the Travelers Championship, set for June 25-28, 2026. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2025, Åberg finished tied for 36th at 2-under.
Åberg's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|2024
|T27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|2023
|T24
|67-65-65-70
|-13
At the Travelers Championship
- In Åberg's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Åberg's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 24th at 13-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Åberg's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|69-72-76-66
|+3
|65.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|71-78-69-75
|+5
|21.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T17
|66-68-69-71
|-6
|47.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T4
|72-66-68-69
|-5
|300.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T8
|69-69-70-66
|-10
|187.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|63-70-68-70
|-13
|300.000
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|74-70-69-72
|-3
|53.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T5
|67-67-69-70
|-15
|105.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|69-63-71-76
|-9
|275.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T3
|66-71-72-67
|-12
|337.500
Åberg's recent performances
- Åberg has finished in the top ten six times over his last ten appearances.
- Åberg has finished in the top five five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he finished tied for third with a score of 12-under.
- Åberg has an average of 0.699 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has averaged 1.447 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|12
|0.533
|0.699
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|12
|0.551
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.165
|-0.073
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.272
|0.189
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.521
|1.447
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
- Åberg posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.533 (12th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 316.9 yards ranked 13th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Åberg sported a 0.551 mark that ranked 12th on TOUR. He ranked 27th with a 68.48% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Åberg delivered a 0.272 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 39th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 63rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.62, and he ranked fourth by breaking par 25.21% of the time.
- Åberg currently sits seventh in FedExCup Regular Season points with 1,763 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.