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Lucas Glover betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Lucas Glover of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the RBC Heritage 2026 at Harbour Town Golf Links on April 16, 2026 in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

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Lucas Glover finished tied for ninth at 9-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Glover at the Travelers Championship.

Glover's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T969-67-67-68-9
2024T4470-67-71-66-6
2023MC70-71+1
2022T7070-68-75-72+5

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Glover's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 9-under.
  • Glover's best finish at this event came in 2025, when he finished tied for ninth at 9-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Glover's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-73+2--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT4673-76-73-74+815.000
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT7170-68-75-72+52.800
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC76-73+9--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3768-72-68-74-219.969
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1472-70-71-67-885.000
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT4269-67-68-74-615.450
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenW/D72E--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-73+10--
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipMC73-74+5--

Glover's recent performances

  • Glover has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 8-under.
  • Glover has an average of 0.021 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.999 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Glover has averaged -1.165 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Glover's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.1350.021
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green94-0.031-0.130
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green119-0.153-0.058
Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.708-0.999
Average Strokes Gained: Total143-1.027-1.165

Glover's advanced stats and rankings

  • Glover has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.135 (109th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.4 yards ranks 150th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Glover sports a -0.031 mark that ranks 94th on TOUR. He ranks 136th with a 62.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Glover has delivered a -0.708 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 153rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 103rd with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranks 153rd by breaking par 17.07% of the time.
  • Glover has earned 182 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Glover as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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