Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Travelers Championship

Reitan has finished in the top-10 four times and in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.

Reitan has an average of 0.644 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.