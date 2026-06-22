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Kristoffer Reitan betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway reacts to his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Kristoffer Reitan of Norway reacts to his second shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

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Kristoffer Reitan will tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28, 2026 in the Travelers Championship. The tournament features a $20 million purse, with defending champion Keegan Bradley looking to repeat after his 15-under performance in 2025.

Latest odds for Reitan at the Travelers Championship.

At the Travelers Championship

  • Reitan is competing in the Travelers Championship for the first time in the past five years.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Reitan's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT6068-70-70-71-14.600
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT675-70-70-65-8250.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4471-72-65-74+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist Championship166-70-64-69-15700.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT1470-68-69-73-885.000
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT263-67-63-65-30133.750
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4172-68-73-77+219.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1070-68-69-70-1167.500
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenMC75-69+4--

Reitan's recent performances

  • Reitan has finished in the top-10 four times and in the top-20 five times over his last 10 appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Truist Championship, where he finished first with a score of 15-under.
  • Reitan has an average of 0.644 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -0.010 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Reitan has averaged 1.329 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Reitan's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee150.5160.644
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0290.783
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.062-0.089
Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.135-0.010
Average Strokes Gained: Total610.3481.329

Reitan's advanced stats and rankings

  • Reitan has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.516 (15th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 313.1 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Reitan sports a 0.029 mark that ranks 86th on TOUR. He ranks 61st with a 66.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Reitan has delivered a -0.135 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 115th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.17, and he ranks 74th by breaking par 21.79% of the time.
  • Reitan has accumulated 1,364 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 16th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Reitan as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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