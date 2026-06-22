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41M AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Keith Mitchell finished tied for sixth at 12-under in his last appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2022. He'll tee off at the Connecticut venue June 25-28 with the 2026 Travelers Championship offering a $20 million purse.

Latest odds for Mitchell at the Travelers Championship.

Mitchell's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2022T666-68-67-67-12
2021MC71-75+6

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 12-under.
  • Mitchell missed the cut in 2021, finishing at 6-over.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Mitchell's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT470-70-70-70E300.000
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT2967-64-72-69-823.250
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-69E--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson564-66-68-64-22110.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6573-69-71-73+67.000
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-76-65-19.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3063-71-68-66-204.900
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC74-69-1--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-66-71-65-1053.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT4672-68-72-76E16.125

Mitchell's recent performances

  • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even-par.
  • Mitchell has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Mitchell has averaged 1.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee60.6490.719
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.2990.457
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green102-0.086-0.065
Average Strokes Gained: Putting105-0.1380.307
Average Strokes Gained: Total340.7241.417

Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

  • Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.649 (sixth) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 314.5 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Mitchell sported a 0.299 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
  • Mitchell has earned 735 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 45th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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