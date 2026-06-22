Keith Mitchell betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Keith Mitchell of the United States reacts after making birdie on the sixth green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2026 at TPC Craig Ranch on May 24, 2026 in McKinney, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Keith Mitchell finished tied for sixth at 12-under in his last appearance at TPC River Highlands in 2022. He'll tee off at the Connecticut venue June 25-28 with the 2026 Travelers Championship offering a $20 million purse.
Mitchell's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T6
|66-68-67-67
|-12
|2021
|MC
|71-75
|+6
At the Travelers Championship
- In Mitchell's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 12-under.
- Mitchell missed the cut in 2021, finishing at 6-over.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Mitchell's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T4
|70-70-70-70
|E
|300.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|67-64-72-69
|-8
|23.250
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|5
|64-66-68-64
|-22
|110.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|73-69-71-73
|+6
|7.000
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T55
|74-72-76-65
|-1
|9.500
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-66-71-65
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T46
|72-68-72-76
|E
|16.125
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- Mitchell has finished in the top five twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the U.S. Open, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of even-par.
- Mitchell has an average of 0.719 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.307 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mitchell has averaged 1.417 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|6
|0.649
|0.719
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.299
|0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|102
|-0.086
|-0.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|105
|-0.138
|0.307
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|34
|0.724
|1.417
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.649 (sixth) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 314.5 yards ranked 18th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Mitchell sported a 0.299 mark that ranked 46th on TOUR. He ranked 12th with a 69.35% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mitchell delivered a -0.138 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which placed him 105th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 13th by breaking par 24.07% of the time.
- Mitchell has earned 735 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2026, ranking 45th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.