Keegan Bradley betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Keegan Bradley of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
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Keegan Bradley returns as the defending champion at the Travelers Championship, set to tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28. Bradley captured the title last year with a score of 15-under and will look to repeat at the $20 million event.
Bradley's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|1
|64-70-63-68
|-15
|2024
|T39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|2023
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|2022
|T19
|69-69-66-67
|-9
|2021
|MC
|72-67
|-1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Bradley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished first after posting a score of 15-under.
- Bradley also won this event in 2023, finishing at 23-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Bradley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|70-71-71-74
|+6
|27.9
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T19
|71-73-69-73
|-2
|55.0
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T35
|65-69-73-71
|-2
|18.0
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T19
|69-69-74-67
|-5
|51.8
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T49
|72-73-69-71
|-3
|12.8
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T12
|67-67-72-68
|-10
|105.0
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T21
|72-74-73-66
|-3
|53.0
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T55
|73-69-72-71
|+1
|5.2
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T50
|77-66-68-78
|+1
|12.8
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
- Bradley has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.084 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bradley has averaged 0.686 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.089
|0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|-0.071
|0.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|28
|0.260
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|-0.058
|0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.221
|0.686
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.089 (67th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.3 yards ranked 46th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bradley sported a -0.071 mark that ranked 105th on TOUR. He ranked 112th with a 64.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bradley delivered a -0.058 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 93rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 96th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 92nd by breaking par 21.26% of the time.
- Bradley has earned 383 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 76th this season.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.