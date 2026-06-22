Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Jordan Spieth of the United States watches their shot from the second tee during the third round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 20, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Spieth withdrew from the Travelers Championship in 2025 but finished tied for 63rd with a score of 2-under in 2024. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving on his recent struggles at this Connecticut venue.
Spieth's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|-
|-
|2024
|T63
|70-68-72-68
|-2
|2022
|MC
|75-66
|+1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Spieth's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he withdrew from the event.
- Spieth's best finish at this event among his recent appearances came in 2024, when he finished tied for 63rd at 2-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Spieth's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T56
|73-70-73-74
|+10
|10.000
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|71-79
|+6
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|68-62-73-66
|-15
|36.875
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T18
|69-72-70-68
|-1
|56.250
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|71-71-68-75
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T18
|65-71-75-70
|-7
|55.600
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|69-72-67-69
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|72-73-70-68
|-5
|101.667
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T63
|71-71-72-74
|E
|4.300
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T11
|69-70-71-68
|-6
|65.000
Spieth's recent performances
- Spieth has finished in the top 20 five times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Valspar Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 6-under.
- Spieth has an average of 0.679 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.288 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Spieth has averaged 0.327 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Spieth's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.185
|0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.084
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.088
|0.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|57
|0.189
|-0.288
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.546
|0.327
Spieth's advanced stats and rankings
- Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (51st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Spieth sports a 0.084 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.
- Spieth has earned 683 FedExCup Regular Season points (50th) and maintains a 14.72% Bogey Avoidance rate that ranks 48th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Spieth as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.