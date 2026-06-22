Jordan Spieth betting profile: Travelers Championship

Spieth has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.185 (51st) in 2026, while his average Driving Distance of 310.3 yards ranks 39th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2026, Spieth sports a 0.084 mark that ranks 79th on TOUR. He ranks 64th with a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Spieth has delivered a 0.189 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2026, which places him 57th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.67, and he ranks 76th by breaking par 21.76% of the time.