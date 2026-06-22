J.J. Spaun betting profile: Travelers Championship

Spaun has one victory, two top-five finishes, three top-10 finishes, and five top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Valero Texas Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Spaun has an average of 0.372 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.326 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.