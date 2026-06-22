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26M AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows his shot rom the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela follows his shot rom the tenth hole during a practice round prior to the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on May 12, 2026 in Newtown, Pennsylvania. (Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

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Jhonattan Vegas finished tied for 36th at two-under in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28 with hopes of improving upon that result at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Vegas at the Travelers Championship.

Vegas's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T3674-67-71-66-2
2022MC72-72+4

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Vegas's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of two-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Vegas's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC67-72-1--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC80-76+12--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-67-1--
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT4473-71-69-69+215.136
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5268-76-69-72+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6075-70-74-69E8.125
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT7477-69-69-71+24.500
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC73-73+2--
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1467-67-68-68-1053.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-72+3--

Vegas's recent performances

  • Vegas has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.
  • Vegas has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of -1.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Vegas has averaged -0.942 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Vegas's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee770.0330.445
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green133-0.407-0.396
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green134-0.2740.140
Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.448-1.132
Average Strokes Gained: Total146-1.096-0.942

Vegas's advanced stats and rankings

  • Vegas posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.033 (77th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.9 yards ranked 55th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Vegas sported a -0.407 mark that ranked 133rd on TOUR. He ranked 106th with a 64.42% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Vegas delivered a -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 139th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 131st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.40, and he ranked 146th by breaking par 18.68% of the time.
  • Vegas has earned 166 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 127th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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