Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: Travelers Championship

Vegas has finished in the top-20 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 10-under.

Vegas has an average of 0.445 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -1.132 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.