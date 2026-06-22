Jason Day betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Jason Day of Australia plays a shot on the 14th hole during a practice round prior to the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 16, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Jason Day finished tied for fourth at 13-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Day's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T4
|66-66-67-68
|-13
|2024
|T44
|71-70-64-69
|-6
|2023
|T45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|2022
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|2021
|T10
|69-62-70-70
|-9
At the Travelers Championship
- In Day's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Day's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T65
|69-70-75-72
|+6
|7.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|68
|75-69-72-75
|+7
|6.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|77-70-69-68
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T42
|70-72-72-64
|-6
|15.450
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T12
|69-71-68-75
|-5
|101.667
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T6
|68-63-68-68
|-13
|88.750
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T59
|70-70-72-80
|+4
|9.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.
- Day has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day has averaged -0.738 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|-0.077
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|145
|-0.598
|-0.886
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|3
|0.520
|0.593
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.213
|-0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|84
|0.058
|-0.738
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.077 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.2 yards ranked 91st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Day sported a -0.598 mark that ranked 145th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 66.79% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Day delivered a 0.213 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 48th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 80th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.76, and he ranked 105th by breaking par 21.01% of the time.
- Day has earned 486 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 65th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.