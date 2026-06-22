Jason Day betting profile: Travelers Championship

Day has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 13-under.

Day has an average of -0.345 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.099 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.