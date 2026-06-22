Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Travelers Championship

Bridgeman has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of nine-under.

Bridgeman has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.