Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Jacob Bridgeman of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 52nd at one-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Bridgeman's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T52
|73-69-69-70
|+1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of one-over.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Bridgeman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T39
|73-71-74-69
|+7
|21.563
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T11
|70-67-64-68
|-11
|63.000
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T34
|76-69-77-69
|+3
|25.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T52
|69-70-68-78
|+1
|10.250
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T65
|79-71-68-72
|+2
|6.375
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|75-65-66-71
|-7
|23.250
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T41
|71-74-69-76
|+2
|19.500
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|68-70-72-69
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T5
|70-68-71-70
|-9
|275.000
Bridgeman's recent performances
- Bridgeman has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of nine-under.
- Bridgeman has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Bridgeman has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.064
|0.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.320
|0.204
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|111
|-0.127
|-0.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.759
|0.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|1.016
|0.240
Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings
- Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.320 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 24.64% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.