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29M AGO

Jacob Bridgeman betting profile: Travelers Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Jacob Bridgeman of the United States prepares to play a shot on the 13th hole during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

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Jacob Bridgeman finished tied for 52nd at one-over the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Bridgeman at the Travelers Championship.

Bridgeman's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T5273-69-69-70+1

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Bridgeman's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 52nd after posting a score of one-over.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Bridgeman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3973-71-74-69+721.563
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenT1170-67-64-68-1163.000
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT3476-69-77-69+325.750
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC74-74+8--
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT5269-70-68-78+110.250
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT6579-71-68-72+26.375
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3375-65-66-71-723.250
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT4171-74-69-76+219.500
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT1468-70-72-69-554.000
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT570-68-71-70-9275.000

Bridgeman's recent performances

  • Bridgeman has finished in the top five once and in the top 20 three times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for fifth with a score of nine-under.
  • Bridgeman has an average of 0.092 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.027 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Bridgeman has averaged 0.240 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Bridgeman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.0640.092
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.3200.204
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green111-0.127-0.083
Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7590.027
Average Strokes Gained: Total151.0160.240

Bridgeman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Bridgeman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.064 (71st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 306.4 yards ranked 61st on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Bridgeman sported a 0.320 mark that ranked 42nd on TOUR. He ranked 55th with a 66.94% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Bridgeman delivered a 0.759 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him second on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.19, and he ranked ninth by breaking par 24.64% of the time.

All stats in this article are accurate for Bridgeman as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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