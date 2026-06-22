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27M AGO

Harris English betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Harris English of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

Harris English of the United States hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the second round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 19, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)

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Harris English claimed victory at the Travelers Championship in 2021, posting a score of 13-under. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of returning to the winner's circle at this Connecticut venue.

Latest odds for English at the Travelers Championship.

English's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025T467-68-67-65-13
2024T6370-68-72-68-2
2023T6069-66-70-70-5
2022T1966-65-69-71-9
2021167-68-67-65-13

At the Travelers Championship

  • In English's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for fourth after posting a score of 13-under.
  • English's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he won the tournament at 13-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

English's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC72-73+5--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayT1771-76-69-69-367.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT1871-67-71-70-156.250
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT2468-69-73-70-438.071
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5574-72-72-69-19.500
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT464-68-70-69-13300.000
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3073-71-71-72-135.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2171-66-68-67-837.429
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-77+6--
March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT2469-72-72-73-236.333

English's recent performances

  • English has one top-five finish and three top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the RBC Heritage, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 13-under.
  • English has an average of 0.166 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.541 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • English has averaged 0.575 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

English's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee360.3010.166
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green120-0.239-0.298
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green810.0150.166
Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.6660.541
Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7430.575

English's advanced stats and rankings

  • English posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.301 (36th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.7 yards ranked 76th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, English sported a -0.239 mark that ranked 120th on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 66.17% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, English delivered a 0.666 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him fifth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 15th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.14, and he ranked 11th by breaking par 24.11% of the time.
  • English has earned 756 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 43rd.

All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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