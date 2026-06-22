Gary Woodland betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Gary Woodland of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the third tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)
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Gary Woodland returns to the Travelers Championship, set to tee off at TPC River Highlands from June 25-28, 2026. Woodland looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 36th at 2-under.
Woodland's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T36
|67-75-67-69
|-2
|2023
|T33
|69-65-68-67
|-11
At the Travelers Championship
- In Woodland's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 2-under.
- Woodland's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 33rd at 11-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Woodland's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T7
|67-73-73-68
|+1
|212.5
|June 7, 2026
|The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|72-74-76-70
|+4
|23.0
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T6
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|88.75
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T17
|71-70-68-69
|-6
|67.5
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-69-77-70
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T8
|65-70-66-72
|-11
|163.75
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|71-75-76-66
|E
|27.6
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|1
|64-63-65-67
|-21
|500.0
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|70-68-71-70
|-5
|54.0
Woodland's recent performances
- Woodland has finished in the top ten four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he finished first with a score of 21-under.
- Woodland has an average of 0.982 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.270 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Woodland has averaged 1.130 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woodland's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.713
|0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|74
|0.123
|0.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|143
|-0.341
|-0.255
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.340
|0.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.835
|1.130
Woodland's advanced stats and rankings
- Woodland posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.713 (third) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 324.1 yards ranked fourth on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Woodland sported a 0.123 mark that ranked 74th on TOUR. He ranked 66th with a 66.15% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Woodland delivered a 0.340 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 31st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranked 35th by breaking par 22.63% of the time.
- Woodland has earned 1,162 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 22nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Woodland as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.