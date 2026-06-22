Corey Conners betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Corey Conners of Canada plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
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Players in This Article
Conners finished tied for ninth at 17-under in 2023 and tied for 27th at 11-under in 2024 at the Travelers Championship. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 looking to improve on his recent showings at this $20 million event.
Conners' recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|2023
|T9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
At the Travelers Championship
- In Conners' most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 27th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Conners' best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for ninth at 17-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Conners' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T23
|69-72-71-73
|+5
|43.000
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|53
|74-75-79-78
|+18
|11.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|68-73-72-70
|+3
|10.500
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|67-72-70-72
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T30
|73-69-74-67
|-5
|27.438
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T55
|67-69-73-71
|-4
|9.500
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T49
|75-73-71-75
|+6
|14.625
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T14
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|54.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T13
|69-67-72-74
|-6
|80.556
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top twenty twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 6-under.
- Conners has an average of -0.076 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.663 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has averaged -0.472 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|69
|0.078
|-0.076
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.368
|0.198
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|120
|-0.158
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|133
|-0.385
|-0.663
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|-0.096
|-0.472
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.078 (69th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.9 yards ranked 95th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Conners sported a 0.368 mark that ranked 31st on TOUR. He ranked 59th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Conners delivered a -0.385 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 133rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 148th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.68, and he ranked 124th by breaking par 19.94% of the time.
- Conners has earned 363 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.