Collin Morikawa betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Collin Morikawa of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Collin Morikawa finished tied for 42nd at 1-under in his most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut June 25-28 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Morikawa's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T42
|67-71-69-72
|-1
|2024
|T13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|2023
|MC
|74-63
|-3
At the Travelers Championship
- In Morikawa's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 1-under.
- Morikawa's best finish at this event came in 2024, when he finished tied for 13th at 16-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Morikawa's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T17
|73-65-73-72
|+3
|65
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|T29
|70-65-68-69
|-8
|23.25
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T55
|69-72-74-68
|+3
|10.5
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T62
|75-72-70-72
|+1
|7.5
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T4
|67-68-69-67
|-13
|300
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T7
|74-69-68-68
|-9
|237.5
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|5
|66-71-70-70
|-11
|300
|Feb. 22, 2026
|The Genesis Invitational
|T7
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|176
|Feb. 15, 2026
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|1
|69-68-62-67
|-22
|700
|Feb. 8, 2026
|WM Phoenix Open
|T54
|72-69-71-69
|-3
|5.75
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top 10 five times and in the top five three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished first with a score of 22-under.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.178 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.042 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has averaged 0.830 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|32
|0.350
|0.178
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.749
|0.462
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|61
|0.097
|0.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|88
|-0.033
|0.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|10
|1.162
|0.830
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.350 (32nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.2 yards ranks 71st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Morikawa sports a 0.749 mark that ranks second on TOUR. He ranks 19th with a 68.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.033 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 88th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 93rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.93, and he ranks sixth by breaking par 24.87% of the time.
- Morikawa ranks sixth with 1,826 FedExCup Regular Season points and 10th overall with a 1.162 Strokes Gained: Total average.
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.