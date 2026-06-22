Bud Cauley betting profile: Travelers Championship

Cauley has one victory and one top-five finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished first with a score of 17-under.

Cauley has an average of 0.240 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.