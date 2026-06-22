Brian Harman betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
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Brian Harman finished eighth at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Harman's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|8
|66-71-65-68
|-10
|2024
|T9
|67-69-65-62
|-17
|2023
|T2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|2022
|T8
|68-69-66-66
|-11
|2021
|T5
|68-68-67-67
|-10
At the Travelers Championship
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished eighth after posting a score of 10-under.
- Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 20-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Harman's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|T32
|69-71-73-73
|+6
|27.857
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-74
|+6
|--
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T22
|65-66-72-72
|-5
|36.500
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T60
|70-73-66-75
|+4
|8.300
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|74-69-69-69
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T38
|68-70-74-72
|-4
|18.023
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T25
|71-66-63-76
|-8
|35.375
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T33
|79-69-67-73
|E
|27.600
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T11
|75-64-69-73
|-7
|145.000
Harman's recent performances
- Harman had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
- Harman has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman has averaged 0.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|122
|-0.216
|-0.012
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|85
|0.032
|0.128
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|70
|0.061
|-0.195
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|81
|0.006
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.117
|0.483
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.216 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.032 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.06% of the time.
- Harman has earned 421 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.