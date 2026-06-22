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28M AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Brian Harman of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 21, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

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Brian Harman finished eighth at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Harman at the Travelers Championship.

Harman's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2025866-71-65-68-10
2024T967-69-65-62-17
2023T266-66-64-64-20
2022T868-69-66-66-11
2021T568-68-67-67-10

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished eighth after posting a score of 10-under.
  • Harman's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for second at 20-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Harman's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenT3269-71-73-73+627.857
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-74+6--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT2265-66-72-72-536.500
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT6070-73-66-75+48.300
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT3174-69-69-69-327.333
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT3868-70-74-72-418.023
April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT2571-66-63-76-835.375
April 12, 2026Masters TournamentT3379-69-67-73E27.600
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT3972-69-71-71-512.800
March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT1175-64-69-73-7145.000

Harman's recent performances

  • Harman had his best finish at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he finished tied for 11th with a score of 7-under.
  • Harman has an average of -0.012 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.561 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Harman has averaged 0.483 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee122-0.216-0.012
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green850.0320.128
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green700.061-0.195
Average Strokes Gained: Putting810.0060.561
Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.1170.483

Harman's advanced stats and rankings

  • Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.216 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.032 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.06% of the time.
  • Harman has earned 421 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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U.S. Open

1

Wyndham Clark
USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

-4

1

USA
W. Clark
Tot
-4
R4
+3

2

Sam Burns
USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

-3

2

USA
S. Burns
Tot
-3
R4
-3

3

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

-1

3

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-1
R4
E

T4

J.T. Poston
USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

E

T4

USA
J.T. Poston
Tot
E
R4
-3

T4

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

E

T4

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
E
R4
E

T4

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1

E

T4

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
E
R4
+1
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