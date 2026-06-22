Brian Harman betting profile: Travelers Championship

Harman posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.216 (122nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.6 yards ranked 129th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Harman sported a 0.032 mark that ranked 85th on TOUR. He ranked 117th with a 63.75% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Harman delivered a 0.006 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 81st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 75th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.73, and he ranked 122nd by breaking par 20.06% of the time.