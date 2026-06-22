Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the second round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 29, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
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Brandt Snedeker missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Travelers Championship. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 looking to improve upon his recent struggles at this Connecticut venue.
Snedeker's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|+1
|2021
|MC
|68-71
|-1
At the Travelers Championship
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-over.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|T36
|76-72-75-69
|+4
|23.000
|May 31, 2026
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T28
|70-68-70-68
|-4
|28.750
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|May 10, 2026
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|67-66-67-66
|-18
|300.000
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T30
|63-71-68-66
|-20
|4.900
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T39
|71-70-71-71
|-5
|12.800
|March 22, 2026
|Valspar Championship
|T18
|65-72-67-76
|-4
|42.063
|March 8, 2026
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Feb. 1, 2026
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-76
|+1
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished first with a score of 18-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.450 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.375 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.834 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|150
|-0.655
|-0.450
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.381
|0.759
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|8
|0.459
|0.150
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.352
|0.375
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.537
|0.834
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.655 (150th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 281.0 yards ranked 155th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a 0.381 mark that ranked 30th on TOUR. He ranked 97th with a 65.05% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.352 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 28th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 33rd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.29, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 20.61% of the time.
- Snedeker has earned 412 FedExCup Regular Season points (72nd) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.