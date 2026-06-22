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Alex Smalley betting profile: Travelers Championship

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Betting Profile

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

Alex Smalley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 at Colonial Country Club on May 31, 2026 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

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Alex Smalley finished tied for ninth at 17-under in his most recent appearance at this event in 2023. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with his sights set on another strong showing at the 2026 Travelers Championship.

Latest odds for Smalley at the Travelers Championship.

Smalley's recent history at the Travelers Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2023T970-62-64-67-17
2022MC72-71+3

At the Travelers Championship

  • In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for ninth after posting a score of 17-under.
  • Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.

Smalley's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
June 21, 2026U.S. OpenMC76-73+9--
June 7, 2026the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC83-76+15--
May 31, 2026Charles Schwab ChallengeT365-67-69-68-11145.000
May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipT267-69-68-70-6425.000
May 10, 2026Truist ChampionshipT1775-69-68-66-667.500
May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT765-71-73-69-10212.500
April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT258-70-62-68-30133.750
April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenT1468-68-71-71-1051.000
March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT2167-68-70-67-837.429
March 22, 2026Valspar ChampionshipT4668-69-74-73E8.500

Smalley's recent performances

  • Smalley has finished in the top-five three times and in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.
  • He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.
  • Smalley has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
  • He has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
  • Smalley has averaged 0.667 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.0850.023
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green240.4190.218
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green750.037-0.116
Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2660.542
Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8080.667

Smalley's advanced stats and rankings

  • Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.085 (68th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 58th on TOUR.
  • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.419 mark that ranked 24th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 69.16% Greens in Regulation rate.
  • On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.266 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 41st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 99th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95, and he ranked 29th by breaking par 22.80% of the time.
  • Smalley has earned 1,226 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking him 18th.

All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Travelers Championship.

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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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E
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S. Scheffler
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E
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