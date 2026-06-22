Alex Smalley betting profile: Travelers Championship

Smalley has finished in the top-five three times and in the top-10 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for second with a score of 6-under.

Smalley has an average of 0.023 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.542 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.