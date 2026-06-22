Alex Noren betting profile: Travelers Championship
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Alex Noren of Sweden hits his second shot on the 1st hole during the first round of the 126th U.S. OPEN at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club on June 18, 2026 in Southampton, New York. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
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Alex Noren finished tied for 30th at four-under at the Travelers Championship in 2025. He'll tee off at TPC River Highlands June 25-28 with hopes of improving upon that performance at the 2026 Travelers Championship.
Noren's recent history at the Travelers Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|T30
|67-70-67-72
|-4
At the Travelers Championship
- In Noren's most recent appearance at the Travelers Championship, in 2025, he finished tied for 30th after posting a score of four-under.
- Keegan Bradley won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 15-under.
Noren's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 21, 2026
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-72
|+6
|--
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 7, 2026
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|9
|71-74-67-70
|-6
|175.000
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|T26
|71-73-70-66
|E
|37.000
|May 10, 2026
|Truist Championship
|T31
|71-72-68-70
|-3
|27.333
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T7
|74-69-66-69
|-10
|212.500
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T65
|73-73-66-70
|-2
|6.625
|April 12, 2026
|Masters Tournament
|T30
|77-71-69-70
|-1
|35.000
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|T30
|70-69-70-72
|-7
|24.333
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T32
|71-71-73-71
|-2
|26.100
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Cadillac Championship, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 10-under.
- Noren has an average of 0.099 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.703 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren has averaged 0.468 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|96
|-0.065
|0.099
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|92
|-0.020
|-0.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|53
|0.136
|-0.034
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|11
|0.516
|0.703
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|41
|0.568
|0.468
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
- Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.065 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a -0.020 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 64.47% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.
- Noren has earned 716 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, which ranks him 48th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of the Travelers Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.