Alex Noren betting profile: Travelers Championship

Noren posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.065 (96th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 293.5 yards ranked 144th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Noren sported a -0.020 mark that ranked 92nd on TOUR. He ranked 105th with a 64.47% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Noren delivered a 0.516 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 11th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 72nd with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.01% of the time.